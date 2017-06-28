- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Fest will feature five storytellers
Warwick Education Foundation has announced that this year’s Lititz Storytelling Festival will be held Oct. 20 and 21 at Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St.
Storytellers set to appear this year include Lyn Ford, Andy Offutt Irwin, Daniel Morden (back by popular demand), Dovie Thomason, and Bill Harley.
Details about appearances and workshops can be found at lititzsf.org.
Michael Wright
July 6, 2017 at 10:50 am
What a great lineup!
Great for kids AND their adults…adults AND their kids.
Wow! Bill Harley has won two Grammys, if I’m remembering correctly.
And Andy Offutt Irwin should have won four!
Can’t wait.