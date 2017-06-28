Home   >   Entertainment   >   Fest will feature five storytellers

Fest will feature five storytellers

By on June 28, 2017

Warwick Education Foundation has announced that this year’s Lititz Storytelling Festival will be held Oct. 20 and 21 at Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St.

Storytellers set to appear this year include Lyn Ford, Andy Offutt Irwin, Daniel Morden (back by popular demand), Dovie Thomason, and Bill Harley.

Details about appearances and workshops can be found at lititzsf.org.

Welsh storyteller Daniel Morden returns to the Lititz Storytelling Festival this fall.

About mhunnefield

One Comment

  1. Michael Wright

    July 6, 2017 at 10:50 am

    What a great lineup!

    Great for kids AND their adults…adults AND their kids.

    Wow! Bill Harley has won two Grammys, if I’m remembering correctly.

    And Andy Offutt Irwin should have won four!

    Can’t wait.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *