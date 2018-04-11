Female singers wanted for Dutch Apple show

Vocal Harmonix, an acappella women’s chorus that practices weekly in Lititz, is seeking new members. Women of all ages and voice parts are welcome to attend any or all of several open house sessions that will take place on upcoming Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Each free session starts with a 30-minute group lesson on acappella singing and vocal production, taught by director Lori Jo Whitehaus. Afterwards, attendees are encourage to stick around and see how Vocal Harmonix runs its rehearsals — and sing with the chorus.

Right now, Vocal Harmonix is getting ready to perform a May 6 show at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Women who attend the open houses will be able to learn a song to sing onstage with the chorus at the show.

The open house sessions will be held:

Mondays, April 16, 23, and 30 at Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Lititz.

Tuesdays, April 24 and May 1, at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster.

Women who attend will receive song learning materials. Reading music is not essential. There is no cost or obligation.

To RSVP or to learn more, call Michele at 717-990-9056, or just show up. Learn more about the group at vocalharmonix.org.