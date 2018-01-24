Feel like a fashionista with the Lititz Lioness Club
On Saturday, March 24, the Lititz Lioness Club will be hosting its 17th annual “Visions of Spring” luncheon and fashion show at the Best Western Premier Eden Resort and Suites, 222 Eden Road in Lancaster, in the courtyard.
This event has been a huge success for the Lititz Lioness Club over the years. This year’s fashion styles will again be presented by Ruthie’s, who have store locations in both Bird in Hand and Ronks.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Door prizes from local merchants are also a big part of the program, along with prizes that will be raffled and a 50/50 drawing.
All net proceeds from the event will help benefit local nonprofit agencies serving the blind and vision impaired, and the community. The cost of the luncheon is $30 and advance reservations are required. Tickets must be purchased no later than March 10.
For any questions, or to purchase tickets, contact Emily Oberholtzer at 717-626-2176; or email Lynn at aries5225@hotmail.com.
-
