Fall fun(draiser) at Millport Conservancy

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the North Museum of Nature and Science will host its first ever Fall Fest at Millport Conservancy. Millport Conservancy is located at 737 E. Millport Road, Lititz.

This new collaboration between two like-minded, local organizations is a fundraiser to support both STEM programming at the North Museum as well as Millport Conservancy’s efforts to restore the Lititz Run creek through soil erosion control, wetlands restoration, and stream management.

The all-day festival at Millport Conservancy will feature an array of activities and experiences, including a reptile petting zoo, face painting, wine and beer tastings, a “spider” obstacle course, an archaeology dig pit, and the Great Lititz Run Pumpkin Race.

For tickets, visit the North Museum website: northmuseum.org/events/fallfest. Due to this being a fundraiser, tickets are fully tax-deductible. Admission costs $15 for adults; $10 for ages 3 to 17; and those 3 and under enter free. Tickets can also be purchased on-site.

The event is sponsored by Rock Lititz, Listrak, Paul I. Sheaffer Insurance Agency, LandStudies, First National Bank, and National Novelty Brush.