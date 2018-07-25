Evening of music to have beach theme

Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh yourself... Posted July 26, 2018

Ali Witman Consignment: There’s Still Plenty of Summer Left Whether you are looking for summery sundresses or fun-in-the-sun accessories,... Posted July 26, 2018

Bednar Financial Group: Serving Your Financial and Insurance Needs A Lititz tradition, the Bednar name has been known for... Posted July 26, 2018

Coomer finds great fit at Delaware Nick Coomer learned something about his tastes as he took... Posted July 25, 2018

Manheim Lions reach LNP championship game Finals postponed to Wednesday The baseball post-season for the Manheim... Posted July 25, 2018

Lititz Summer Showcase set for this weekend Final preparations are ongoing for the 13th annual Lititz Summer... Posted July 25, 2018