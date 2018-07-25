Evening of music to have beach theme
Join the Lititz Historical Foundation on Sunday, Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for a beach party in Mary Oehme Gardens. The gardens are located behind 137 E. Main St. in downtown Lititz.
The concert is free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, and invite friends, family, and neighbors. Guests may even bring a picnic dinner if they so choose. Come wearing your loudest, funniest, or craziest Hawaiian shirt.
Guest performer will be Tony Torres and Real Gone, who will be playing surf rock and rockabilly tunes.
A regional favorite for years, Torres is that rare musician who matches timeless vocals with virtuoso guitar chops, and has the ability to cover all genres of music; but the blues and early surf/rockabilly influences shine through in both his guitar and vocal arrangements.
Light refreshments will be available. A free will donation will support the Lititz Historical Foundation. The event is possible thanks to LutherCare.
Call the Lititz Historical Foundation at 717-627-4636 to learn more.
