Ephrata Cloister offers rare tour
“What’s upstairs?” is a common question from visitors to the historic Ephrata Cloister.
The National Historic Landmark preserves the legacy of the German religious community founded at the site in 1732. Included on the property is some of the most significant architecture surviving from early America.
On Saturday, Sept. 8, special limited tours will reveal the answer to the question with visits to the upper levels of the 1743 Sisters’ House. Scheduled tours throughout the day can only accommodate 20 guests, and advanced reservations are encouraged, with some limitations. Admission for the experience is $15 per person.
During the work to return the colonial site to an original appearance, the upper levels received minimal restoration. They contain 275-year-old floors, shelves, benches, and hearths, allowing historians to explore the technologies, materials, and techniques employed by the builders in the 1700s. Access to the upper levels is restricted to help preserve these rare resources. Opening the upper floors for general visitors happens infrequently, and visitor who attend the tours will have a memorable view of history.
Tours of the upper floors are limited to visitors over age 10, and require good eyesight, along with the ability to climb steep and winding stairs. Canes, walkers or other assistance devices are not permitted. Persons with breathing or heart problems may encounter difficulties on this tour. Tours exploring the history of the Ephrata Cloister on the first floor of the historic structures will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the standard admission rate.
To make reservations for the upstairs tours, or to learn more about the historic site or regular tours, contact the Ephrata Cloister at 717-733-6600 or check the website EphrataCloister.org. Ephrata Cloister is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission with support from the Ephrata Cloister Associates.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Auditions set for ‘Nutcracker’
Laurel Dance Company will hold auditions for its 2018...
-
Ephrata Cloister offers rare tour
“What’s upstairs?” is a common question from visitors to...
-
‘A Night at the Museum’ screening set
The North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave.,...
- This week at the movies….
-
Linden Hall opens with Covocation and Lotus Ceremony
Head of School Michael E. Waylett rang the opening...
-
School for Manheim Central starts on Monday
Students in the Manheim Central School District will be starting...
-
Births – Aug. 23, 2018
BRECKBILL, Kyle and Sarena (Greiner), Myerstown, a daughter, at UPMC...
-
Auditions set for ‘Nutcracker’
Laurel Dance Company will hold auditions for its...
-
Ephrata Cloister offers rare tour
“What’s upstairs?” is a common question from visitors...
-
‘A Night at the Museum’ screening set
The North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Carol Koch says:
-
Pete Labella says:
-
Brenda says: