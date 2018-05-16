EPAC’s Got Talent!
Local youth will display their best and brightest talents on the EPAC stage at EPAC’s Got Talent on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sharadin Bigler Theater, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.
Featuring children from EPAC’s Kids4Kids program, EPAC’s Got Talent is reminiscent of a talent show, each act showcasing the skills of a different participant hailing from Lancaster or surrounding counties.
Participants ranging from 6 to 18 years of age will have an opportunity to bask in the spotlight and dazzle the audience. Audience members engage in confidential votings; trophies will be awarded to the top winners.
General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x1.
