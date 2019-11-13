Enter ‘The Twilight Zone’ on the big screen at Penn Cinema
Somewhere between “light and shadow,” “science and superstition,” “the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge,” is a peculiar part of the human imagination.
The place? Why, it’s “The Twilight Zone” of course.
Rod Serling’s classic television series is getting a 60th birthday celebration courtesy of Fathom Events. Fans in Lancaster County will get an opportunity to see a few classic episodes on the big screen, as well as a short documentary about Serling, when the special anniversary presentation visits Penn Cinema this week.
“The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration” is 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz.
The classic episodes included in the screening are: “Walking Distance,” “Time Enough at Last,” “The Invaders,” “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street,” and “Eye of the Beholder.” These episodes originally aired from 1959-1961.
The screening also includes the new documentary “Remembering Rod Serling.”
Tickets are $15 and available online via Fandango. For more information about the Fathom Events “Twilight Zone” screening and to see other locations, visit fathomevents.com.
Jenelle Janci is an LNP entertainment writer.