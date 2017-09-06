Home   >   Entertainment   >   Dutchland double: Roller derby fun at Overlook

Dutchland double: Roller derby fun at Overlook

By on September 6, 2017

 

Celebrate the “Back to School” season with the local roller derby team Sept. 16. (Photo by Art Petrosemolo)

The Dutchland Rollers home team will be going head-to-head with the Bux-Mont Roller Derby Dolls from Hatfield on Saturday, Sept. 16.

This will be followed by a “Back to School Blackout” mixer game featuring skaters from different areas.

All home games are held at Overlook Activities Center, 301 Golf Drive, Lancaster. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the action starts at 6.

Learn more and purchase tickets at dutchlandrollers.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *