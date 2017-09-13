Dull Blue Lights at Tellus360
When they formed in Lititz, they called themselves The Snails, but now they’re Dull Blue Lights.
The band will be performing a concert at Tellus360, 24 W. King St., Lancaster, this Friday night, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m.
There is a $5 cover charge and entrance to the venue is for those ages 21 and over.
The Dull Blue Lights are a band in between. Drawing from influences as varied as Motown soul, Nuggets psychedelia, and Jamaican rocksteady, the now Philadelphia-based group’s definitive blend of cascading harmonies, screaming guitars, and relentlessly grooving rhythms lives somewhere between each one.
The quintet is fronted by the gruff yet soothing voice of Todd Fausnacht and his sweetly chaotic guitar. Behind him are Ben Parry on bass, Matt MacLeod on organ, Tim Hildebrand on guitar, and Josh Parry on drums.
They will share the stage with Wanyama, a five-piece group that creates music that entertains the grooves of funk, vibes of reggae, and elements of hip-hop.
Learn more at tellus360.com.
-
-
-
