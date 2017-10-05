Didn’t get a ticket to sold-out Chocolate Walk? Go anyway!
How sweet it is! Sold out Chocolate Walk is Oct. 7
Chocolate Walk, organized yearly by the Kiwanis Club of Lititz, has sold out this year. The event, set for Saturday, Oct. 7, in the downtown area, features 33 tasting stations, where each ticketed guests receives a generous sample of a chocolate-themed creation.
Here’s a sampling of what’s on the menu:
Stop #2: Lititz Mutual Insurance Company, 2 N. Broad St. – Serving chocolate black bean chili with coconut and chocolate grilled chicken.
Stop #8: Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream, 9 E. Kleine Lane – Serving their new concoction, X-treme Peanut Butter Cup ice cream.
Stop #9: Wilbur Chocolate 45 N. Broad St. – The kitchen team is serving Sweet and Salty Lititz Chocolate Bark
Stop #11: Cherry Acres, 23 E. Main St. – Scooter’s Chef Tim Whitmyer will be grilling up his famous decadent chocolate sandwiches.
Stop #14: Sweet Legacy Gourmet, 55 East Main St. – They’ll be serving handcrafted chocolate caramels.
Stop #16: Candy*ology, 69-B E. Main St. – Chocolate Mallow Mini-Cones from Australia.
Stop #20: Appalachian Brewing Company, 55 N. Water St. – Choose from several of Zig’s Bakery’s treats, including peanut butter chocolate chip scones, chocolate Moravian sugar cake, and cream cheese chocolate chip cupcakes.
Stop #26: Café Chocolate, 40 E. Main St. – They’ve created a special dark chocolate mini cupcake with espresso frosting drizzled in dark chocolate.
Stop #30: General Sutter Inn and Bulls Head Public House 14 E. Main St. – Chef Byrnes has created luscious double chocolate brownies.
Stop #31: Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics 41 S. Broad St. – Olio will share a unique balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy, chocolate balsamic.
But, I didn’t get a ticket!
Even without a ticket for Chocolate Walk, there’s plenty to do downtown on Oct. 7. All businesses and restaurants are open. And, there’s free entertainment. The following musical acts will be performing:
Sum of Each, a local mixed acappella quartet, will be strolling downtown near the square from 10 a.m. to noon. When they depart, male barbershop quartet Break From Blue Collar takes over from noon to 2 p.m. Both groups perform classical barbershop tunes, as well as more modern arrangements of pop songs.
Acoustic musician Mark Boyd will be performing at Greco’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guitarist Frank Porter will be the featured musician at Pots by de Perrot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christian band Forgiven will perform in the courtyard at Zum Anker Alley Shoppes throughout the Walk.
A detailed brochure and map of the Walk can be found at lititzchocolatewalk.com.
