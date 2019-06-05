Crafts-in-the-Park returns June 8

The Lititz Chapter of AMBUCS will host its 26th annual Crafts-in-the-Park show will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the tranquil surroundings of the Lititz Springs Park.

The show offers a variety craftsmen, photographers and artists who will be showcasing their own original work. This show is generating a great deal of excitement among buyers and sellers alike. Participants come from all parts of the mid-Atlantic region and beyond. There will be a few food trucks in the park and there are many restaurants within walking distance.

As the leading non-profit volunteer service association dedicated to people with disabilities, AMBUCS chapters raise millions of dollars that are placed back into their local communities in a variety of ways. The local chapter contributes to the two national service programs of AMBUCS: the AmTryke Project and the AMBUCS Scholars Program. Since 1954, the Lititz AMBUCS have owned and sponsored the Warwick Community Ambulance. They were also instrumental in the rebuilding of the passenger railroad station at the entrance to the Lititz Springs Park.

To learn more about Saturday’s show, visit lititzambucs.com.