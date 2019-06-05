Home   >   Entertainment   >   Community Crawl will help build new pool

By on June 5, 2019

 

A day out to benefit the renovations at the Lititz Springs Pool, sponsored by Lititz Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary will be held June 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lititz American Legion, 109 N. Broad St.

Sign in between 1 and 6 p.m. at the Legion. Food will be served at the Lititz VFW, 14 N. Spruce St., from 2 to 5 p.m. The Clockwork Band will be playing at the Legion from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The cost to participate in the all-afternoon event is $20. Those who sign up by June 10 get a free t-shirt.

To register, see the bartender on duty at either the Legion or the VFW. Participants must be 21 or older. For more information, call the Legion at 717-626-9906.

