Community Crawl will help build new pool
A day out to benefit the renovations at the Lititz Springs Pool, sponsored by Lititz Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary will be held June 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lititz American Legion, 109 N. Broad St.
Sign in between 1 and 6 p.m. at the Legion. Food will be served at the Lititz VFW, 14 N. Spruce St., from 2 to 5 p.m. The Clockwork Band will be playing at the Legion from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The cost to participate in the all-afternoon event is $20. Those who sign up by June 10 get a free t-shirt.
To register, see the bartender on duty at either the Legion or the VFW. Participants must be 21 or older. For more information, call the Legion at 717-626-9906.
-
-
-
