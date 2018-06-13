Clear skies bring great turnout to Bonifest
St. Boniface was blessed yet again with another beautiful day for their annual namesake festival, Bonifest, Saturday, June 9 as hundreds of Bonifans filled the Ephrata craft brewery’s parking lot to enjoy music, friendship, and special brews.
St. Boniface co-owner Dain Shirey estimated attendance at 875 people. But, the biggest number may be 750 …750 pounds. That is the amount of food the event gathered through donations for local food banks.
“We’re excited about the large turnout with plenty of familiar faces, but many new ones too. We thank Ephrata and greater Lancaster community for their continued support,” said Shirey after the event. “We could not have pulled it off without many hours of planning, prep, and hard work from our staff and volunteers.”
Beyond the show of human generosity, my personal highlight (as a beer taster) was two-fold. I loved getting a chance to try Mr. Balloon Hands, a double-dry hopped sour NEIPA (New England IPA), which is swollen with sweetness from peach puree and made with the addition of lactose for a sublime mouthfeel. It’s a pretty awesome beer. Don’t just take my word for it! Fifty people checked in with the 4.15-scored Mr. Balloon Hands on Untapped during Bonifest.
My second beer-highlight was the special firkin of Hegemony stout released at 1:30 p.m. (Six special brews were released throughout the day.) Brewed with roasted plantains, dried chili peppers, cacao, and cinnamon this version of Hegemony was thick, heavy and put a “Wow!” face on St. Boniface regular Jeff “Chud” Faulds. I missed the cinnamon, but the peppers and cacao made this mole version of a stout something to remember.
The other special firkins for the event included a bourbon barrel aged Hegemony reserve; Paideia Colada (the brewery’s flagship pale ale made with coconuts and pineapple &tstr; it was more pineapple than coconut to me); a special Mr. Balloon Hands rested over watermelon Sour Patch Kids candy; Theory & Reality (something dry hopped with Pacifica hops, which I never got the full story on-sorry); and Surprise! It’s Another IPA dry hopped with an extra dose of Vic Secret and Ella hops. Vic Secret hops hail from Australia and carry an aroma of pineapple, pine, and passion fruit while Ella hops (also originating in Australia) partner with IPAs for dry hop purposes, but may be readily found in lagers and pilsners.
It may have been the driving force behind many visitors, but beer wasn’t the only reason to make it out to Bonifest on Saturday. I made sure to get to Bonifest early to catch an earful of Colebrook Road, one of my favorite local bands.
Billed as a bluegrass band, Colebrook Road extends their set lists beyond traditional Appalachia hits with covers of Paul Simon and Johnny Cash, as well as many original compositions. The Harrisburg-based group consists of Jesse Eisenbise (guitar), Jeff Campbell (bass), Wade Yankey (mandolin), Joe McAnulty (fiddle) and Telluride Bluegrass Festival banjo contest winner Mark Rast. Colebrook Road kicked off a day of music, sun, and celebration between old and new friends.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
About Michael C. Upton
Latest News
-
Making Summer Sparkle at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The bright sunshine on the lush gold course greens. A...
- Posted June 14, 2018
- 0
-
Lititz Podiatry: Your Feet Are in Good Hands
From the moment you step into the office of Lititz...
-
A grand Graduation
It was a simple three-part message for Warwick High School’s...
-
Forney & Ober receive the Warrior Award
If you talk to the coaches of Carter Forney and...
-
Sham rings up another 300 game
Never let it be said that Ashley Sham doesn’t have...
-
Barons bring home PIAA silver medal
As 7th-graders, Manheim Central’s seniors won the first-ever tournament in...
-
Births – Reported June 14, 2018
AVAALA, Anand and Ramya K. (Kilari), Lititz, a son, at...
-
Making Summer Sparkle at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The bright sunshine on the lush gold course greens....
- June 14, 2018
- 0
-
Lititz Podiatry: Your Feet Are in Good Hands
From the moment you step into the office of...
- June 13, 2018
- 0
-
A grand Graduation
It was a simple three-part message for Warwick High...
- June 13, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Sandi F Styer says: