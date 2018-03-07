Cinco de Woodridge: Second annual Beer Fest to aid local swim club

Jeff McSparran of Lititz loves beer and swimming.

And while those two things don’t mix, he thinks he’s found a great alternative.

For the second year in a row, he is championing the Woodridge Beer Fest, a fundraiser for the 62-year old swim club. And it’s no coincidence that the event falls on May 5th this year; a great excuse to celebrate Cinco deMayo.

The idea to hold the fest originally began during the summer of 2016. After an event at the pool late one evening, staff members and McSparran discussed the state of the facility and ways to raise money for it. Before long, the idea of holding the festival was born.

“It was one of those if you build it they will come ideas,” admits McSparran. The next thing I knew, the board approved the idea and told me to run with it.”

And despite a little rain and some cloudy skies, last year’s inaugural event was deemed a success.

“Most people show up in May and see a beautiful facility,” says McSparran. “But what they don’t realize is all of the work it takes to get the pool ready each year, as well as the amount of money it takes to continue to maintain it.”

Boasting nearly thirty different beers from almost ten Central Pennsylvania breweries, the fest is sure to please any palate. Crave Catering from Lancaster will also be onhand to feed hungry attendees, and entertainment will be provided by Funky Rooster.

“Every dollar counts,” says McSparran, who has a personal connection to the facility.

“The pool has special meaning to me,” he says. “I grew up there, and swam at Woodridge from the time I was five through my participation on the swim team in high school. My first job was at the snack bar. Eventually, I worked my way up to lifeguard.”

Money raised is earmarked for the pool’s capital campaign. This year, a goal of $10,000 is targeted.

Woodridge Swim Club’s second annual Beer Fest takes place Sat. May 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets, which are limited, cost $30 each with the first 100 sold receiving early entry and a private tasting party courtesy of Stoll & Wolfe Distillery. Visit eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-woodridge-beer-fest-tickets-43465770289?aff=ehomecard. The event is rain or shine.

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.