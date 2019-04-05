Celebrate Poem in your Pocket Day
The Lititz Public Library and Dosie Dough will be teaming up on Thursday, April 18 to help the community celebrate Poem in your Pocket Day.
On this day, stop by the library and pick up a free poem, take the poem with you to share with family and friends. In addition, if you take the poem to Dosie Dough in Lititz, share your poem in the bakery, and present it to the staff, you will receive a free long-john.
Poem in Your Pocket Day 2019 is part of National Poetry Month. On this day, select a poem, carry it with you, and share it with others at schools, bookstores, libraries, parks, workplaces, street corners, and on social media using the hashtag #pocketpoem.
Poem in Your Pocket Day was initiated in April 2002 by the Office of the Mayor in New York City, in partnership with the city’s Departments of Cultural Affairs and Education. In 2008, the Academy of American Poets took the initiative to all 50 United States, encouraging individuals around the country to participate.
Poems are limited; stop in to the library early on April 18 and get yours while supplies last.
