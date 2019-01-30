Celebrate Groundhog Day in Gretna

Mount Gretna’s second annual Groundhog Day observance will be held Saturday, Feb. 2 at Mount Gretna Volunteer Fire Department, 41 Boulevard Ave., in Mount Gretna.

The day kicks off with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., and then “Mount Gretna Grady” the groundhog will come out of his lodge at 10 a.m. There will also be activities for children and Grady souvenirs for sale.

All proceeds benefit the Mount Gretna Volunteer Fire Department. To learn more, call 717-964-3511.