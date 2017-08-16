- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Car Cruises Aug. 16 and 30
Lititz Lions Club Car Cruise
The 20th annual Lititz Lions Car Cruise takes over downtown Lititz this Wednesday night, Aug. 16, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. It’s a rain or shine event. Look for photo coverage in next week’s Record Express.
Over 200 cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz and Keller Bros. will be displaying their latest models of cars. Warwick Auto will be displaying some of their exotic cars. Music will be provided by a DJ and food will be available.
No dogs, skateboards, or bicycles allowed on the street with show vehicles. Visit lititzlions.org for more information.
Car cruise at Rock Lititz
United Zion Retirement Community will host its 10th annual UZRC Car and Motorcycle Cruise on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. until dark.
This year’s event has been relocated to Lot A at Pod 2 at Rock Lititz, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd.
This event is open to all vehicles and is free to the public. Admission to show any vehicle is by a suggested minimum donation of $15; no pre-registration is necessary. All proceeds will benefit the UZRC Caring Fund which provides resources enabling United Zion to continue the same quality of care and daily assistance, should a resident’s own resources become inadequate to cover the full cost of care.
Dash plaques and goodie bags are provided for the first 100 vehicles; prizes and certificates will be awarded to winning show vehicles by celebrity guest judges. Local food trucks will be on hand offering delectable goodies. Music entertainment will be provided by Kenny Rose of Roses Entertainment.
To attend, follow the event signs and use the Newport Road entrance into Rock Lititz. Contact Becky Link or Jessica Kistler, UZRC Car Cruise co-chairs, at 717-626-2071 for more information. In the event of rain, the cruise will be canceled; follow our event on Facebook for up-to-the-minute information.
-
