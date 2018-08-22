Buckley will present at Lititz Storytelling Fest
Five masters of the art of storytelling will be featured at this year’s Lititz Storytelling Festival, set for Sept. 28 and 29.
Concerts featuring all five storytellers will take place both evenings at 7 p.m. at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center. The cost per ticket is $20 for adults, and $10 for students in grades K through 12.
Throughout the morning and afternoon on Sept. 29, workshops with each of the individual artists will be held at multiple locations around town. Each venue has its own admission fee. Visit lititzsf.org for details.
Weekend pass — Includes entry to all events on Sept. 28 and 29. Cost is $60 for adults and $20 for students in grades K through 12.
Each week leading up to the fest, we’ll be posting a profile of one of the guest storytellers. This week, meet…
Geraldine Buckley
An extensive traveler, Geraldine Buckley shares folk and tales and Greek mythology, conducts storytelling and creative/meditative workshops, and performs true stories based on her own globe-trotting adventures.
Buckley has performed as a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, Brandywine Storytelling Festival, the Sound of the Mountains Storytelling Festival, and New Zealand’s Invercargill Arts Festival.
Until 2010, Buckley served as a chaplain at the largest men’s prison in Maryland. In addition to an active festival schedule, she performs in schools, theaters, house concerts, prisons and conferences. She performs her unique, educational storytelling show “Tea in the Slammer” in the criminal justice departments of universities and in other settings.
Learn more about her at geraldinebuckley.com.
VIP session
On Sept. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., a VIP reception with the storytellers will be held in the Lititz Historical Foundation’s Oehme Gardens. This is a 21-and-older event and costs $50 per person. Only 50 tickets are available for this session.
The fest is presented by The Warwick Education Foundation. Tickets to the Lititz Storytelling Festival can be purchased at lititzsf.org.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Buckley will present at Lititz Storytelling Fest
Five masters of the art of storytelling will be featured...
-
The Districts will perform at Philly Music Fest
The Districts will be headlining at Philly Music Fest...
-
Free concert, ice cream Sept. 2
Join the Lititz Historical Foundation for a free concert and...
-
Auditions set for ‘Nutcracker’
Laurel Dance Company will hold auditions for its 2018...
-
Ephrata Cloister offers rare tour
“What’s upstairs?” is a common question from visitors to...
-
‘A Night at the Museum’ screening set
The North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave.,...
- This week at the movies….
-
Buckley will present at Lititz Storytelling Fest
Five masters of the art of storytelling will be...
-
The Districts will perform at Philly Music Fest
The Districts will be headlining at Philly Music...
-
Free concert, ice cream Sept. 2
Join the Lititz Historical Foundation for a free concert...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Carol Koch says:
-
Pete Labella says:
-
Brenda says: