Home   >   Entertainment   >   Buckley will present at Lititz Storytelling Fest

Buckley will present at Lititz Storytelling Fest

By on August 22, 2018

Five masters of the art of storytelling will be featured at this year’s Lititz Storytelling Festival, set for Sept. 28 and 29.

Concerts featuring all five storytellers will take place both evenings at 7 p.m. at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center. The cost per ticket is $20 for adults, and $10 for students in grades K through 12.

Throughout the morning and afternoon on Sept. 29, workshops with each of the individual artists will be held at multiple locations around town. Each venue has its own admission fee. Visit lititzsf.org for details.

Weekend pass — Includes entry to all events on Sept. 28 and 29. Cost is $60 for adults and $20 for students in grades K through 12.

Each week leading up to the fest, we’ll be posting a profile of one of the guest storytellers. This week, meet…

Geraldine Buckley

An extensive traveler, Geraldine Buckley shares folk and tales and Greek mythology, conducts storytelling and creative/meditative workshops, and performs true stories based on her own globe-trotting adventures.

Buckley has performed as a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, Brandywine Storytelling Festival, the Sound of the Mountains Storytelling Festival, and New Zealand’s Invercargill Arts Festival.

Until 2010, Buckley served as a chaplain at the largest men’s prison in Maryland. In addition to an active festival schedule, she performs in schools, theaters, house concerts, prisons and conferences. She performs her unique, educational storytelling show “Tea in the Slammer” in the criminal justice departments of universities and in other settings.

Learn more about her at geraldinebuckley.com.

VIP session

On Sept. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., a VIP reception with the storytellers will be held in the Lititz Historical Foundation’s Oehme Gardens. This is a 21-and-older event and costs $50 per person. Only 50 tickets are available for this session.

The fest is presented by The Warwick Education Foundation. Tickets to the Lititz Storytelling Festival can be purchased at lititzsf.org.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *