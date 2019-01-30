Bingo will benefit MC Post Prom

The Manheim Central Post Prom will be holding a fundraiser on Feb. 23. Designer purse bingo will be held at the Manheim Farm Show Building, 502 Adele Ave., Manheim. Doors open at noon and bingo begins at 2 p.m.

There will be 20 games of bingo to win purses such as Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade. There will also be numerous raffle prizes. There will be an extra bingo game, for an extra fee; the prize is a football autographed by Manheim Central grad, Chicago Bears Coach, and NFL Coach of the Year, Matt Nagy.

Food will be sold. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To learn more, or to purchase admission, contact Lisa Kowalski at 717-669-0051 or Laura Levy at 717-201-6510.