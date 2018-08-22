Auditions set for ‘Nutcracker’
Laurel Dance Company will hold auditions for its 2018 holiday season “Nutcracker” on Saturday, Aug. 25. The performance is tentatively set for the weekend of Dec. 15 and 16 at Warwick High School in Lititz. Rehearsals will take place mostly on Saturday evenings from after Labor Day to showtime.
Auditions will be held at LDC’s studio at 514 E. Main Street, Ephrata, at the following times on Aug. 25:
- 1 to 1:45 p.m.: Children and adults beginning or no experience in dance or theater.
- 2 to 3 p.m.: Children 8-10 years old with at least 1-3 years of dance experience.
- 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.: Intermediate dancers with at least 3-5 years of dance experience; pointe shoes if applicable, but not required.
- 5 to 7 p.m.: Advanced dancers with at least five or more years of dance experience; Pointe shoes are required.
If possible, a resume/bio and photograph should be brought to the audition. A small audition fee will be charged. Financial hardship considerations brought to the Laurel Dance Company board of directors will be confidentially considered.
Performers of all ages and training levels or no level of training are invited to audition for this classic holiday ballet, which includes parts ranging from tiny angels, waltzing snowflakes, dewdrop and sugar plum fairies and divertissements from the Kingdom of Sweets; to the Stahlbaum grandparents and guests for the party scene. There is also a need for male actors who move well and for male performers capable of lifting for partner dances.
The audition will include a ballet warm-up, technique demonstrations, and a short choreography/direction-following exercises.
For more information, contact Robin Antkowiak at laureldancecompany@yahoo.com.
