Artisans’ Porchwalk this Friday and Saturday

The 21st annual Artisans’ Porchwalk, featuring juried artists and craftsmen, will be held Sept. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show, which is free to all attending, is held rain or shine.

Lititz Artisans’ Porchwalk follows a route through Lititz along Broad Street, quiet neighborhoods, and the Moravian Manor Campus. You can walk, drive, or bike through all of the six stops along the route finding some amazing and unique creations.

This year’s show features more than 30 artists. Brochures listing the artisans and their locations can be found at the Lititz Welcome Center (train station in Lititz Springs Park) and many shops and restaurants throughout the downtown area. Rocking chair signs prominently mark the stops along the route.

More details can be found at lititzporchwalk.com.