Artisans’ Porchwalk is Sept. 29 and 30
The 19th annual Artisans’ Porchwalk, featuring juried artists and craftsmen, will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show, which is free to all attending, is held rain or shine at six locations throughout Lititz. After two years of rainy weekends for this event, Porchwalk participants and attendees are hoping for a gorgeous fall weekend.
Brochures listing the artisans and their locations can be found at the Lititz Welcome Center (train station) and many shops and restaurants throughout the downtown area. The brochure also includes a map and lists directions from stops one through stop six.
Rocking chair signs prominently mark the stops along the route. There will be direction signs placed around town on the days of the show to help folks get from stop to stop. The entire route is approximately two miles, visiting stops in order.
Many of the artisans in the show are local artists who have been participating for many years. Porchwalk also welcomes some artists from outside of Lititz. The show attracts shoppers from our local area and from surrounding states.
This year’s show features 40 artists. Participants in the show are juried. They are chosen for the unique quality of their work, and the Porchwalk committee looks for a variety of mediums to be represented.
This year there are eight new artists: Mark Hirschman – handmade wood products, Catherine Zdancewic – fine handcrafted jewelry, Mary Ann Seitz – paper art, Steve Ember – fine art photography, Anna Smith – watercolors and paints, Jessica Groff – handmade soaps and candles, Sandra Bock – slates and signs, and Sarah Wagner-Ranes – handmade soaps.
The Artisans’ Porchwalk is sponsored by Moravian Manor. There is a benefit auction held at Moravian Manor each year in the Zinzendorf Room of Steinman Hall. Many of the artists donate one or more pieces to the auction to help raise money for the Lamplighters, a volunteer association supporting the residents of Moravian Manor. Proceeds from the auction are used to purchase an item from the Lamplighters’ Wish List to benefit the residents of Moravian Manor.
Lunch is also available at The Gallery Cafe each day of the show, located inside the main entrance of Moravian Manor, at 300 W. Lemon St.
About mhunnefield
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Keep on truckin’
Water donations pour in as Snavely’s Mill fills third tractor-trailer...
-
A new generation of remembering
WHS Civics Club conducts 9/11 service September 11, 2001, was...
-
The prank heard around the world
We first learned of a mysterious prank in Lititz from...
-
Linden Hall’s history with horses: Then, now and always
Horses for student riders cantered onto the Linden Hall campus...
-
Sheila E. Turnbull, 71, owned Sheila Lyerly’s Beauty Lounge, Warwick band front volunteer
Sheila E Lyerly-Turnbull, 71, of Lancaster, and formerly of Lititz,...
-
Artisans’ Porchwalk is Sept. 29 and 30
The 19th annual Artisans’ Porchwalk, featuring juried artists and craftsmen,...
-
Food Truck Frenzy!
Event attracts 2,000 to Lititz Springs Park There were about...
-
Keep on truckin’
Water donations pour in as Snavely’s Mill fills third...
-
A new generation of remembering
WHS Civics Club conducts 9/11 service September 11, 2001,...
-
The prank heard around the world
We first learned of a mysterious prank in Lititz...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Linda DePatto says:
-
mhunnefield says:
-
Sonya Brenner says: