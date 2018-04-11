Home   >   Entertainment   >   Arc gala set for April 21

By on April 11, 2018

Among the items up for bid at The Arc’s April 21 gala are a vacation getaway on Lake Superior, a 42-inch TV, apparel, jewelry, restaurant and theatre tickets, and more.

 

The Arc Lancaster Lebanon, headquartered in Lititz, will hold its Light Up The Night! gala fundraiser on Saturday, April 21 at 6 p.m at The Willows at Fireside Tavern, Strasburg.

Proceeds from the Gala enable The Arc to empower people with intellectual and development disabilities (I/DD) through programs such as advocacy (helping people navigate the service system); training on topics such as guardianship/power of attorney, relationships/boundaries; sibling program for kids where they can meet other kids who have a brother/sister with a disability; Arc Angel connecting community givers with people who need Christmas presents; and outreach to the community, working to create a world where disability is accepted as a natural part of our society.

The evening includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, cash bar, dancing, and live auction bidding. Potential bidders can choose from a variety of items to win at the gala or online, including a vacation getaway on Lake Superior, a 42-inch TV, apparel, jewelry, restaurant and theatre tickets, and much more.

To register to bid, preview auction items, and purchase gala tickets, supporters can visit biddingforgood.com/Arc-Lancaster/2018Gala.

Gala. tickets cost $100 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets to attend is April 16.

For more information, contact The Arc Lancaster Lebanon at 717-394-5251, info@thearcoflancasterco.org, or thearcoflancasterco.org.

