Acquire a Taste of Lititz

By on April 25, 2018

Showcasing the best in entertainment, art, and food and drink the area has to offer, the fifth annual Taste of Lititz will be held throughout the downtown on Friday, June 1. Hosted by Venture Lititz, the event is rain or shine, and sponsored by Listrak.

On that evening, Main Street between Broad Street and Church Avenue will be closed to accommodate food and drink stands, musicians, street performers, artisans, and games for children of all ages. The event runs 5-9 p.m.

Sharon Landis, second from left, and her team from the downtown Lititz specialty cooking store, serve up Spanish paella during the 2015 Taste of Lititz event.

Downtown merchants will also be open during the festival. A ticket gains you admission to the event where, on a pay-as-you-go format you can try tasty delights from 20+ restaurants and food related business, as well as adult beverages from local breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Your admission ticket also gives you access to a variety of musical acts in multiple locations, local artist demonstrations, and family friendly games hosted by local nonprofits.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com, The General Sutter Inn (14 East Main St.) and Aaron’s Books (35 E. Main St). Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children under 12, and free for children under 3.

Beginning as a street party in 2013 to celebrate Lititz being named America’s Coolest Small Town, this celebration has continued as a way to showcase the culinary and artistic talents of the Lititz area and is one of the main fundraisers for Venture Lititz, a non-profit Main Street Organization devoted to enhancing the community.

Go to lititzpa.com to learn more.

