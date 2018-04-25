Acquire a Taste of Lititz
Showcasing the best in entertainment, art, and food and drink the area has to offer, the fifth annual Taste of Lititz will be held throughout the downtown on Friday, June 1. Hosted by Venture Lititz, the event is rain or shine, and sponsored by Listrak.
On that evening, Main Street between Broad Street and Church Avenue will be closed to accommodate food and drink stands, musicians, street performers, artisans, and games for children of all ages. The event runs 5-9 p.m.
Downtown merchants will also be open during the festival. A ticket gains you admission to the event where, on a pay-as-you-go format you can try tasty delights from 20+ restaurants and food related business, as well as adult beverages from local breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Your admission ticket also gives you access to a variety of musical acts in multiple locations, local artist demonstrations, and family friendly games hosted by local nonprofits.
Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com, The General Sutter Inn (14 East Main St.) and Aaron’s Books (35 E. Main St). Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children under 12, and free for children under 3.
Beginning as a street party in 2013 to celebrate Lititz being named America’s Coolest Small Town, this celebration has continued as a way to showcase the culinary and artistic talents of the Lititz area and is one of the main fundraisers for Venture Lititz, a non-profit Main Street Organization devoted to enhancing the community.
Go to lititzpa.com to learn more.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Garber steps down as Warwick girls coach
Janelle Garber found herself at a crossroads when the Warwick...
-
First-place showdown
MC prevails over Dutchmen in battle of Section leaders Manheim...
-
Warriors win third straight
The situation called for a fastball. Warwick senior pitcher Justin...
-
Council approves controversial subdivision
Neighbors argue the South Walnut Street property doesn’t drain well;...
-
Acquire a Taste of Lititz
Showcasing the best in entertainment, art, and food and drink...
-
LBPD adds new officer
Lititz Borough welcomed a new police officer when Nicholas Babura...
-
Long distance runaround
Route 772 bridge replacement to create a nearly 10-mile detour...
-
Garber steps down as Warwick girls coach
Janelle Garber found herself at a crossroads when the...
-
First-place showdown
MC prevails over Dutchmen in battle of Section leaders...
-
Warriors win third straight
The situation called for a fastball. Warwick senior pitcher...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Erik Wolfe says:
-
Shorai Erikson says:
-