A rich opening at Pour Man’s
An early start allowed the folks at Pour Man’s Brewing Company, Ephrata’s newest brewery located at 284 S. Reading Rd., next to the Rita’s, to ease into their grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 18.
“It was a little slow at first,” said co-owner Ryan Foltz, of the 12 p.m. opening. “But, it picked up quickly.”
By the time I left around 2 p.m. the bar area was three patrons deep and groups– young and older, families, and friends –jockeyed for seating at the tables in the nuevo-industrial brewery. Foltz partnered with fellow homebrewer Sam Son and friend James Stauffer to open Pour Man’s, an endeavor spurred by the brewers’ success at regional competitions, including Lititz Craft Beer Fest.
“We realized we could open a brewery if we could figure out the money thing,” said Foltz, and money became the theme for the brewery, which has a blue-collar feel and is quite welcoming to everyone.
The beer that started it all is the Penny Pinchin’ IPA, an American-style brew with Citra and Cascade hops both in fermentation and generously dry hopped at the finish. There is no doubt why the aromatic Penny Pinchin’ (6.5 ABV) is a local award-winning brew; it is pleasing to IPA fans, but carries enough well-rounded flavor for those who aren’t into over-hopped brews.
Following the money theme (and the ever-popular trend of IPAs) is the crew’s second offering, Goin Broke. This New England style IPA is true to the new style. Magnum, Citra, Mosaic and Cascade hops add tropical notes to this hazy and juicy concoction clocking in at a respectable 6.7 percent ABV.
“Of the four (beers) I tasted the strawberry blond was my favorite,” said beer enthusiast Bob Borden of Lititz.
Borden’s sampler included Pour Man’s take on a strawberry blond, Bella (5.5 percent ABV). The recipe for this brew calls for the addition of 30 pounds of fresh strawberries, which provides a distinct aroma and an extremely subtle fruit taste. This is a great beer for those new to the “craft” beer scene. A flight, which consists of four pours, can also include the brewery’s take on a saison and is properly labeled a pale ale (6.2 percent ABV); it had the taste of a farmhouse style in subtlety and carried the distinctiveness of a solid malt bill.
Rounding out the Pour Man’s selections for opening day was one of my personal tastes, an oatmeal stout. Oats and Hoes (7.1 percent ABV) is a superior dark beer, traditional while providing a subtle surprise from the addition of cold brew coffee from Javateas.
A guest tap poured fellow Ephrata brewer St. Boniface’s Paideia, which joined spirited selections from Big Hill Ciderworks and The Vineyard at Grandview. In the future, look for a double IPA called Take My Money (7.2 percent ABV) and a line of cream ales from Pour Man’s.
Starting Saturday, August 25 Pour Man’s will be open three days a week, Saturday 11 a.m. till 9 p.m.; and Monday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
