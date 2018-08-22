Home   >   Entertainment   >   ‘A Night at the Museum’ screening set

The North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., Lancaster, will be showing “A Night at the Museum,” starring Ben Stiller, on Friday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 1, at two showings per day: 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

This classic film follows a security guard posted in the New York Museum of Natural History as he experiences all kinds of strange activity when the museum exhibits come to life after dark. North Museum’s mascot, Baby T-Rex, will be “coming to life” and kicking off a flashlight scavenger hunt throughout the North Museum after each showing of the movie. Who knows what you will find on your travels through the Museum?

Showings will take place in their state-of-the-art planetarium. Tickets cost $15 for children over three years, and seniors; and $17 for adults. Children under age three are free.

There will be a special “Snack Pack” offering for $5 which includes popcorn and a drink, but only if tickets are purchased in advance. If these treats are purchased the night of the showing, popcorn and a drink will cost $6.50. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis as space is limited.

Tickets are limited, and can be purchased at northmuseum.org.

