You Never Know What You’ll Find at Ali Witman Consignment

At Ali Witman Consignment, you have a huge store to explore. Filled to the brim with clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories and all sorts of things, it’s like going on a treasure hunt.

Customers are always amazed at the rare and unexpected finds. For example, you might find the perfect dog-lover’s handbag. This copper and gold sequined find is shaped like a dog, with four legs and a leash cross-body strap. Who would imagine that you would find a black wet suit for scuba diving or a great summer swimsuit and coverup?

Now that the weather is warming up it’s motorcycle season. You might be surprised to find a huge selection of Harley Davidson leather jackets and other motorcycle gear for men and women. Ali’s dad, Ron, is a Harley Davidson enthusiast and he has hand-picked the great leather gear at his daughter’s consignment shop. You will even find helmets, gloves and other accessories.

Ali Witman is great for kids. Since children are constantly outgrowing their clothes, you can find kids clothes that are easy on your wallet. There are clothes for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, school age, and teens. There are also baby items like car seats and baby bouncers.

Now that spring is here in full bloom, Ali Witman Consignments has everything you need to look stylish and pulled together. Best of all, your favorite name brands are at Ali Witman at just a fraction of the original price. You can find outfits for that spring wedding or your trip to the shore.

At Ali Witman Consignment, you’ll find styles by Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Brighton, UGGS, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani. There are handbags, belts, scarves and designer fashions that include names like Laurél, Basler. Escada, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Sergio Rossi and Yoana Baraschi. Accessories include Prada, Jimmy Choo, Donald Pliner, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin.

Ali Witman Consignment is like a rainbow of colors and styles and sizes. Her shop is so well organized that you will probably find lots of ways to accessorize the dress you love. The selection is ever-changing, so if you see something you must have, don’t wait. Most customers say they stop in every week or two so they won’t miss the newest bargains.

Consigners love Ali Witman because she offers a 50/50 consignment. That means that the consigner gets half of the sale price. And she mails you a check. Consigned items stay in the store for four months. If they haven’t sold, you can pick them up or have them donated to a local charity. It’s important to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 717-626-0381. Ali is now accepting spring and summer items for consignment.

Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. You’ll love the breathtaking view! Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.