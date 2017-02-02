- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know is Webber Electric, Inc.
If you are renovating your kitchen or bath, rely on Webber. If you are interested in adding landscape lighting to accent your home, Webber lights the way. If you live in an older home with outdated wiring, let Webber get you up to date.
Established in 1935, Webber Electric is owned by Mike and Sharon Shelly of Manheim. The third-generation family business was started in the mid-1930s by Mike’s maternal grandfather Paul Webber. The tradition of servicing the community’s electrical needs has continued for 80 years, keeping up with all the latest technology and changes over the decades.
As a residential and commercial electrical contractor, Webber Electric handles everything from new construction to service upgrades. They specialize in older home rewiring, making your home safer and up to date with new wiring that meets safety and efficiency codes.
You would be surprised to know of all the services they provide, right down to troubleshooting problems like lights that don’t work to complete additions and remodeling projects. If you are remodeling your kitchen or bath, Webber Electric can handle the electrical work for all the features and appliances you wish to add. They handle knob and tube removal. They also do central vacuum installations, with replacement parts such as hoses and tools.
Outdoors, Webber Electric serves your needs for landscape and shrubbery lighting that can give your home a great new look and added security. They handle soffet and post lighting for homes and businesses, as well as parking lot lighting and emergency and exit lighting. The have aerial bucket truck service as well.
Whenever you have a troubleshooting need or you plan an electrical update, you can rely on the experience and dedication of Webber Electric.
“We are committed to complete your project with the highest quality at an affordable price,” says Mike Shelly, adding that they always respect your home or business, and treat it with care, cleaning up when they are finished with your job and even wearing surgical booties when necessary to protect your carpeting or flooring.
Webber Electric may be founded in tradition, but their equipment is the very latest in state-of-the-art technology with premium grade materials. Fully licensed and insured (PA004635), Webber Electric is a name you can trust. Call today for a free quote today and 717-665-4500.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is well...
- Posted March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
- Posted February 2, 2017
- 0
-
New Holland Family Restaurant: Cooked Just for You
At New Holland Family Restaurant, you feel like you are...
-
Rucci remembers how tough it was to block Reggie White in Super Bowl XXXI
The Boston Red Sox were preparing to go to spring...
-
Former sports editor, Stephen Palkovic, dies
His community contributions, including his role in the creation of...
-
Ringing in the 2017 political season
The Warwick Area Republican Committee opened a new political season...
-
Happy 110th!
Lititz’s supercentenarian loves to dance Miriam “Mim” Moore had tears...
-
Broad-Lincoln deemed most dangerous Lititz intersection
What’s the most dangerous intersection in Lititz? The Lititz Borough...
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to...
- February 2, 2017
- 0
-
New Holland Family Restaurant: Cooked Just for You
At New Holland Family Restaurant, you feel like you...
- February 1, 2017
- 0
-
Rucci remembers how tough it was to block Reggie White in Super Bowl XXXI
The Boston Red Sox were preparing to go to...
- February 1, 2017
- 0
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
matthew shannon says:
-
-
Micheal says: