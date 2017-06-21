- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs for Home or Office
Webber Electric, Inc. is the name to know whether you are renovating your kitchen or bath or adding landscape lighting to accent your home,. No matter what your needs are, you can rely on Webber.
Established in 1935, Webber Electric is owned by Mike and Sharon Shelly of Manheim. The third-generation family business was started in the mid-1930s by Mike’s maternal grandfather Paul Webber. The tradition of servicing the community’s electrical needs has continued for 80 years, keeping up with all the latest technology and changes over the decades.
As a residential and commercial electrical contractor, Webber Electric handles everything from new construction to service upgrades. They specialize in older home rewiring, making your home safer and up to date with new wiring that meets safety and efficiency codes.
They offer a variety of services, such as troubleshooting problems like lights that don’t work to complete additions and remodeling projects. If you are remodeling your kitchen or bath, Webber Electric can handle the electrical work for all the features and appliances you wish to add. They handle knob and tube removal. They also do central vacuum installations, with replacement parts such as hoses and tools.
Outdoors, Webber Electric serves your needs for landscape and shrubbery lighting that can give your home a great new look and added security. They handle soffet and post lighting for homes and businesses, as well as parking lot lighting and emergency and exit lighting. The have aerial bucket truck service as well.
Whenever you have a troubleshooting need or you plan an electrical update, you can rely on the experience and dedication of Webber Electric.
“We are committed to complete your project with the highest quality at an affordable price,” says Mike Shelly, adding that they always respect your home or business, and treat it with care, cleaning up when they are finished with your job and even wearing surgical booties when necessary to protect your carpeting or flooring.
Webber Electric may be founded in tradition, but their equipment is the very latest in state-of-the-art technology with premium grade materials. Fully licensed and insured (PA004635), Webber Electric is a name you can trust. Call today for a free quote today and 717-665-4500.
-
