Trust DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC for Award-Winning Mold Remediation

By on July 19, 2017
For anyone who has used the services of DC Eager Emergency Services LLC, it will come as no surprise that DC Eager has received the 2017 Best of Willow Street Award for Mold Remediation and Water Damage Restoration Services.

The award honors DC Eager as a local company that enhances the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community. This recognition goes to companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

Darlene Eager started DC Eager Emergency Services in 2011 after beginning her career in restoration 15 years ago. She quickly fell in love with the restoration industry and learned the importance of growing and investing in a team of professionals. That team includes Darlene’s son, Anthony and daughter, Adrienne. In addition to specialized training in restoration, Darlene’s team is highly trained in customer care. Not only does DC Eager specialize in the restoration of all types of property damage, they also take care of the property owner. Damage to a home can be overwhelming.

DC Eager listens to the needs of property owners and keeps them informed of the process every step of the way. Her team of professionals are trustworthy and knowledgeable. Quality and customer service are what keep DC Eager’s loyal customers coming back for award–winning service.

There is a lot of misinformation about mold in the property restoration industry. DC Eager focuses on educating the home-owner on the truth about moisture and mold as well as how to safely remove the mold.

Darlene is quick to point out, “You never know where mold can be hiding. It can be hidden in places you wouldn’t think to look. It can be hazardous to your health and your property. Don’t take chances. What you don’t know can hurt you. This is why we give free estimates. It gives me a chance to educate the property owner.” No one knows when they may be faced with a flood, plumbing failure or a sewer back-up. If an emergency does occur, call DC Eager Emergency Services at 717.989.5763. You will speak directly with Darlene who personally completes all assessments and estimates. DC Eager will be on site within hours of your initial call, to clean, sanitize and dry your structure properly after the loss so mold does not grow!

