Tire Consultants: Winter is Here
With the New Year comes the sure sign that winter is here with snow, ice, freezing rain and slush.
With wintry weather you need to have tires you can rely on and when it comes to tires, you need the expertise of Tire Consultants.
Make sure you drive safer this winter with tires from Tire Consultants. Whether you are visiting family or heading off on a ski trip, Tire Consultants can help you make sure your tires are in the best condition possible so you can make the trip safely.
The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with wintry days and nights. With icy slick roads, you need extra traction with good tread and properly inflated tires.
“All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.
With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated and have a good tread that can actually help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently.
Tire Consultants reminds you to check your tires frequently and follow the recommendation on your vehicle. In cold weather, the tire pressure will drop, so you may need to add air to your tires. If you are not sure, Tire Consultants can help.
The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.
Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 733-0388.serving-you-010318
