There Are Great Finds in Store at Ali Witman Consignment

Imagine finding a pair of designer Prada boots for a fraction of their original cost. Or a gorgeous Coach bag in palest peach. Or a high-style pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

At Ali Witman Consignment, you will find great deals and refresh your wardrobe with amazing finds at prices that will make you smile. Best of all, everything seems almost like new. Sometimes the tags have never even been taken off or the shoes are still in their original boxes.

The selection changes from day to day, and sometimes even by the hour. If you find something you like, you better not wait. Someone else might stop by and fall in love with it too. Right now, there could be a rare pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with their distinctive red soles. Maybe there is a ritzy pair of Manola Blahnik pumps, or designer shoes by Donald Pliner or Stuart Weitzman.

You won’t know unless you stop in. Among the brands that might be at Ali Witman are Laurél, Basler. Escada, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Sergio Rossi and Yoana Baraschi. The racks are filled to the brim with leading names like Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Brighton, UGGS, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani. There are lots of accessories too, like belts, scarves, hats and jewelry.

Right now you’ll want to check out all the great coats and cold weather gear for women, men and children. Need winter boots? A cozy sweater to chase the chill? How about a stunning vintage fur or a super cool Harley Davidson jacket, boots, chaps, vest, rain gear, gloves or pants?

Ali Witman Consignment is great for kids. You’ll find snowsuits, jackets, coats, hats, gloves, boots and everything they need for winter. From play clothes to party clothes, there are styles for babies and toddlers to grade schoolers and teens. As every parent knows, children grow fast, and they might outgrow their winter jacket in the middle of the season. At Ali Witman, you’re in luck.

Of course, it won’t be long until spring is on the way and the entire store gets refreshed with spring styles in refreshing colors. If you are a consigner, now’s the time to make an appointment to bring in your spring clothing. You can take advantage of Ali Witman’s 50/50 consignment, which means that the consigner gets half of the sale price, with the check mailed to you. Be sure to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 717-626-0381.

Ali Witman Consignment is a family business, with Ali working with her father Ron in the family business, which was started by Ali’s mother back in 1982. The newest family member is baby Dakota, who is in charge of the children’s department. (Just kidding, not quite yet.)

Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. You’ll love the breathtaking view! Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.