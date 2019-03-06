The Risser Group: Experience and a Fresh Perspective on Real Estate

Advertisement

The Risser Group started 43 years ago and brings you more than 110 years of combined experience with a fresh outlook at Lancaster County’s real estate market.

The Risser Group, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, is one of the county’s most recognized names in real estate. With The Risser Group, you get real teamwork from experts who know the ropes from start to finish.

As part of The Risser Group, Tom Risser, Matt Risser, Rob Risser, and Brian Setlock, offer you full-service real estate expertise, whether you are a buyer, seller, or both! They’ll help you find the perfect home for your needs, or help you sell your home so you can move onto your next step in life, whether it’s upsizing, downsizing or rightsizing.

The Risser Group team members are all from Lititz, which gives them an intimate knowledge of Lititz and its great lifestyle. They can help you find the ideal downtown home within walking distance of shops and restaurants, or the beautiful house in the county with lots of room for kids and pets, or one of the great new neighborhoods designed to meet your needs with walking trails and amenities.

“We assist clients who are looking for starter homes, move up homes, homes for empty nesters, retirees, those who want to build a brand new home, relocation properties and investment homes and apartments,” says Rob Risser.

The Risser Group is a family business, started in 1976 when Tom Risser realized his passion for real estate. He had found his place in the world, and later his sons Rob and Matt followed in their father’s footsteps, along with Brian Setlock.

Each team member brings his unique expertise to the mix, from Tom Risser’s longtime experience in real estate buying, selling and investing, to Matt Risser’s background in finding homes for first-time homebuyers and in marketing new town home developments. Rob Risser has 10 years of real estate experience and 14 years of customer service, assuring you a smooth and pleasant transaction from start to finish. Brian Setlock offers more than 20 years of real estate expertise, specializing in working with investors.

The most rewarding part of their business is being a part of and witnessing what is one of the most important events in the lives of their clients: the purchase of their dream home. They believe in treating every client equally, which is the foundation of their business. Thanks to today’s technological advances such as virtual tours, social media and mobile-based websites, finding the perfect place is easier than ever, especially with the award-winning Risser Group by your side.

To find out more, call The Risser Group at 717-560-9100, online at info@RisserGroup.com, or check the website at RisserGroup.com or on Facebook.