Take Advantage of a Record Year for the U.S. Stock Market
You’ve seen the daily financial news, with 2017 reaching new highs and breaking records for the U.S. Stock Market. As of October, the U.S. financial markets have been experiencing a RECORD YEAR in the stock market, with many of the major indices like the Dow Industrials, S&P 500, NASDAQ, and the Russell 2000 reaching new highs.
Expectations for tax reform, amendments to the current ACA Healthcare plan, positive corporate earnings and overall historical low interest rates have fueled market growth this year. It’s clear that 2017 is shaping up to be THE year to take advantage of growth for your investments.
Have your investments been participating in the growth this year? We at Bednar Financial Group certainly hope so. If you haven’t been experiencing growth with your investments or don’t feel that you’re investments are on the right path, then it may be time to revisit where your funds are at and take a fresh new look at your portfolio.
You’ll want to benefit from the record year for the U.S. Stock Market. The best way to do that is to have an updated asset allocation that takes advantage of the recent growth in the market. It’s your key to investment success in 2017 and beyond.
First started by Jim Bednar of Lititz, the Bednar Financial Group takes a visionary approach to financial services with the expertise of Senior Partners, Kevin Lamson and Scott Monger continuing Jim Bednar’s long-time commitment to service and planning.
Located at 620 Oregon Road, the Bednar Financial Group offers a strong sense of teamwork, providing a better understanding of financial planning and the tools needed to reach your financial goals, whether you are just starting out with a growing family, or reaching your retirement years.
Bednar Financial Group is focused to help clients in the areas of investments, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning and insurance services. With the vision of growing and strengthening the business, Bednar Financial Group expanded its breadth and scope, bringing together more than 90 years of combined experience with Mark Snavely serving as President of Bednar Insurance Services, LLC.
To take advantage of the recent opportunities in today’s market, contact us for a review and we will get you started with your financial planning and guidance from a team of experienced investment professionals.
Find out more about how Bednar Financial Group can serve your financial and insurance needs by checking the website at www.bednarfinancialgroup.com or call 717-435-8350.serving-you-102517
