S & B Auto Repair: For Reliable Service and Used Cars
When it comes to reliable service for your vehicle, you can count on S & B Auto Repair. Whether you need a good used car or reliable auto repair service, S & B Auto Repair has what you need.
Named for Steve and Britny Braun, S & B Auto Repair focuses on auto services, maintenance and repairs for all types of vehicles. Steve has more than 20 years of experience as an auto mechanic and was factory trained by Nissan. He worked for Lancaster Nissan, and is also an ASE Master Technician. S & B Auto Repair is a true family business. Not only does Steve Braun handle automotive repairs, towing and road service, but his wife Britny is right there by his side, certified in inspections and emissions, and doing basic work like oil changes. At S & B Auto Repair, the auto repair services are up-todate with the latest technology.
They service all types of vehicles, providing Pennsylvania state inspections and emissions. They handle brakes, air conditioning, tune-ups, water pumps, alignment, tires, oil and fluid changes and figuring out why that engine light is on. They also do maintenance work to keep your vehicle in top condition. And they explain everything to you in a friendly, personable way.
S & B offers state-of-the-art equipment, including a Snap-On wheel alignment machine, which helps to keep a vehicles’ wheels properly aligned. That provides better wear on your tires and allows the steering wheel to stay straight without the risk of drifting. They also added a Snap-On tire changer and balancer to provide upgraded tire services for tires ranging from standard to low profile on cars and light trucks.
If you are looking for a used vehicle for your teen, a second car or a vehicle that is priced right for your family, check the selection at S & B Auto. They offer “Buy Here, Pay Here” financing, so you can get your used vehicle with one-stop convenience.
“The main thing we emphasize is providing quality repairs and dealing with our customers fairly. We want to make sure your car is safe for you and your family,” says Steve.
For fair, reliable repairs, call S & B Auto Repair at 627-0034. They are located at 40 North Water Street, Lititz. Check the website at www.sbrepair.vpweb.com
