ALL Renovation and Design: For All Your Summer Living
You’re ready to plan your summer barbecue. Some ribs that melt off the bone, crisp summer beers, and freshly cut watermelon.
But as you think about your space, it seems like less of a good idea. Your patio could be bigger, or have more flow to it. You’ve always wanted to add a deck. And even inside your house, it seems not ready to host a party as you look at the layout, the lack of natural light. The space that seems tight when you add more people to it.
A summer party should be relaxing and full of fun, not stressful with worry about how your space could be so much better.
This year, when you sit down to get ready for your big shindig, you can also use the time to kick off planning to make your space better.
A large, classy patio. A deck to put your grill and some comfy furniture on. Opening up a doorway or a wall to make your home more welcoming. Whatever you’re thinking about – this is the year to start making it happen.
“We sit down with our clients and have a conversation about what their dreams are for the space,” says Amos Lapp, owner of ALL Renovation and Design. “We talk about how they want to use it, how they want it to feel, and what style they gravitate toward.”
If you want an outdoor kitchen on your patio, you can have your ingredients and prep space right alongside your grill, maybe paired with a nice wine cooler. ALL Renovation and Design will help walk you through all the aspects you need to decide.
If you would like a deck with plenty of space to put your feet up on patio furniture or enjoy a summertime meal, maybe even show off some potted flowers bursting with color, the company can walk you through the materials and finishes that work with your home.
If you want to change the flow for visitors inside your home, Amos and his staff can walk through the space and recommend where best to open up walls or doorways, perhaps rearranging some existing features to give you what you’re looking for.
To help the process, ALL Renovation & Design has a showroom on Penryn Road in Manheim, full of options you can look over, touch, and compare styles with colors. You can sit down with staff to flesh out the design and get the entertaining space you’ve always been looking for.
“Our clients are often repeat clients – they feel comfortable with the process we go through to make sure we’re following their wishes, and they know we guarantee the finished work,” Lapp said.
Don’t wait until you’re sizzling burgers on the grill to wish you had the room and the space to really host a party right. Make your home what you’ve always wanted it to be. Contact ALL Renovation and Design, 717-665-0470 or www.allrd.com. You can also stop by their showroom at 88 S. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA, 17543.
