ALL Renovation & Design Makes Your Home What You Want It To Be

As the summer heat finally cools and the fall colors return, it suddenly seems sad: No more being out at the pool or on the deck until the late hours every evening. It’s coming time for sweaters, boots, and seeing your breath in the morning.
Not being out on the deck means more time inside with cozy slippers on, drinking tea or hot chocolate. Maybe by the fi replace or curled up in your favorite spot on that most comfortable couch you’ve ever sat-on with the soft lighting.
When you think about curling up with a good book or to watch your favorite show — does your living room look tired? What about that basement area you’ve been meaning to get refinished and turned into a relaxing family room? Or maybe sprucing up your existing family room with a nice fi replace, some new flooring or beautiful molding?
While cold weather means more time indoors, it doesn’t have to mean time in a shabby room you don’t really want to be in.
Instead, how about giving a facelift to the room you spend the most time in (or would like to spend the most time in). Update its style, its sense of charm, and make it warmer and more welcoming. Your living room, family room, refinished basement or den can become a place you want to come home to every day. You can have more movie nights and quiet times by the fire.
Working with ALL Renovation and Design, you’ll find designers tuned in to your wishes. The renovation company can open up a room to make it feel more airy, or rearrange layouts to make your home flow better. Installing hardwoods, adding a fireplace, or updating lighting can all leave a room feeling fresh and new. Adding beautiful molding, freshening up paint, or adding another custom feature (maybe a wet bar, or a recessed area for an entertainment center) can bring your home from its current look into what you dream it could be.
“Our clients trust us to really listen to what they want, and then carefully select and finalize each project feature before digging in to construction,” says Amos Lapp, owner.
To get a feel for what your space could include, you can visit ALL Renovation and Design’s showroom on Penryn Road in Manheim. You can peruse all sorts of products and finishes, as well as look over past projects Amos and his team have tackled to get ideas.
“Not only do we help you choose exactly the right materials – we’re also known for how we communicate and work with homeowners. We’ll leave our work areas completely cleaned up each day, and you’ll always know when we’ll be there and how long we’ll stay. And we’ll keep you up to- date on everything as it happens,” Lapp says.
You can head into this cozy fall and winter season with an updated space to spend it in! Make your home what you’ve always wanted it to be. Contact ALL Renovation and Design, 717- 665-0470 or www.allrd.com. Visitors are also always welcome at the showroom, 88 S. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17543.Serving You 3838391-1
