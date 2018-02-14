ALL Renovation and Design: Anything is Possible
Sometimes, Spring showers make way for mud.
And rocks. And old leaves. And dirty concrete.
As the weather starts to change, you start to think more about being outside come the warmer months. But outside seems like so much work to put together a decent place to spend time, or have family and friends over.
Rather than looking at that three-season porch and wondering how it got so run down, or staring out the kitchen window wishing for a patio, or remembering how you always planned on putting on a deck – put those thoughts into action!
In just a few weeks, you could have a new deck, shiny with a deep wood finish, room for a grill, lots of seating, some big planters. Or a beautiful flagstone patio with colorful Adirondack chairs and a place to keep cold drinks for hot summer days. Or that porch that became a place for storage that needs to be cleaned up, maybe with some new pillars or tile on the floor and some sheer curtains to blow in the breeze.
Anything is possible, especially when you find a contractor to understand your vision and follow it to a T. ALL Renovation and Design is known for doing just that. Not only does the company have the right project managers and staff to get the job done on schedule, it has the leadership to truly understand your needs and wishes. Amos Lapp, owner, sits down with each homeowner to talk through how they want to use their spaces, what their dreams for materials and layout are, and then spends a lot of time crafting a specialized plan. That, in turn, reduces the cost of the project, as the right plans in place from the outset keep change orders and delays from occurring.
After you have a plan for your outdoor space, you’ll work with Amos and his crew to lay out a timeline that works best for you and your schedule. Workmen will arrive when they say they will, and will leave the space cleaner than when they arrived each day – no extra mess or fuss for you to manage on your own property.
At the end of the project, Amos will walk through every detail with you, so you’re both assured every part of your vision was fulfilled. If something doesn’t work out, Amos’ team will come back to fix it asap. Almost every customer ALL Renovation and Design has becomes a repeat customer, because working with the team is so seamless, with great communication and follow-through.
The renovation company also designs and installs fantastic bathroom and kitchen remodels, finished basements, additions for more space (maybe a larger master bedroom with a private bathroom), and custom wood work.
If you’re itching to start making plans as the weather turns to Spring and then Summer, get in touch with ALL Renovation and Design! You can visit their website at www.allrd.com, or call them at (717) 665-0470. You can also visit their showroom at 88 S. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545, to check out examples of their work and many of the finish product options. It’s the perfect time to get your outdoor space in shape, call today!serving-you-021418
