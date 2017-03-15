- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Dutchland Rollers open season March 18
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
Rely on S & B Auto Repair For Used Cars and Auto Repairs
Whether you need a good used car or reliable auto repair service- or both!- you can always rely on S & B Auto Repair.
S & B Auto Repair is a true family business. Not only does Steve Braun handle automotive repairs, towing and road service, but his wife Britny is right there by his side, certified in inspections and emissions, and doing basic work like oil changes.
If you are looking for a used vehicle for your teen, a second car or a vehicle that is priced right for your family, check the selection at S & B Auto. They offer “Buy Here, Pay Here” financing, so you can get your used vehicle with one-stop convenience. “The main thing we emphasize is providing quality repairs and dealing with our customers fairly. We want to make sure your car is safe for you and your family,” says Steve.
Named for Steve and Britny Braun, S & B Auto Repair focuses on auto services, maintenance and repairs for all types of vehicles. Steve has more than 20 years of experience as an auto mechanic and was factory trained by Nissan. He worked for Lancaster Nissan, and is also an ASE Master Technician.
S & B offers state-of-the-art equipment, including a Snap-On wheel alignment machine, which helps to keep a vehicle’s’ wheels properly aligned. That provides better wear on your tires and allows the steering wheel to stay straight without the risk of drifting. They also added a Snap-On tire changer and balancer to provide upgraded tire services for tires ranging from standard to low profile on cars and light trucks.
At S & B Auto Repair, the auto repair services are up-to-date with the latest technology. They service all types of vehicles, providing Pennsylvania state inspections and emissions. They handle brakes, air conditioning, tune-ups, water pumps, alignment, tires, oil and fluid changes and figuring out why that engine light is on. They also do maintenance work to keep your vehicle in top condition. And they explain everything to you in a friendly, personable way.
For fair, reliable repairs, call S & B Auto Repair at 627-0034. They are located at 40 North Water Street, Lititz. Check the website at www.sbrepair.vpweb.com.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Hey Stella! Late season storm blankets the region
They say March weather comes in like a lion and...
-
The Hill: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and a Great New Menu
When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, The Hill...
-
ALL Renovation & Design: Where ALL Things Are Possible
Have you ever been to a friend’s house on a...
-
Rely on S & B Auto Repair For Used Cars and Auto Repairs
Whether you need a good used car or reliable auto...
-
Visit the ‘South Pacific’ at WHS this weekend
Warwick High School Drama Department presents Rodger & Hammerstein’s “South...
-
Musical spans three generations of Lititz family
When Dave Kramer heard that Warwick High School would be...
-
Self-taught Russian artist adds some soul to Wolf Jam
Artist Vitaly Borisenko has never met a wolf, but his...
-
Hey Stella! Late season storm blankets the region
They say March weather comes in like a lion...
-
The Hill: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and a Great New Menu
When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, The...
-
ALL Renovation & Design: Where ALL Things Are Possible
Have you ever been to a friend’s house on...
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
John Colgan-Davis says:
-
matthew shannon says:
-
Corey says: