Rely on Eckert Signs to Give Your Business Impact
Nothing gives your business better visibility than signs from Eckert Signs, whether they are signs outside your business or vehicles sporting your company logo.
If you want people to know about your business, Eckert Signs does it with impact. From custom signs to vehicle graphics, Eckert Signs makes your business stand out with bright, vibrant, eye-catching signs for all uses.
For 40 years, Eckert Signs has been helping businesses stand out from the crowd. One way they do it is with powerful vehicle wraps that function as mobile billboards for your business. Everywhere you go, your company’s image goes with you. Vehicle wraps can be designed with your logo, exciting photographic images and bold colors that reflect your business.
Signs by Eckert Signs are artistic, long lasting and create a great first impression. A design team will work with you each step of the way, from concept to design to completion. They will expertly design vehicle lettering and graphics using colors and letter styles to create the eye catching appearance you want to promote your business.
From basic designs to full wrap digitally printed decals printed in house, they also do vehicle pinstriping. Versatile and highly experienced in all the latest materials and techniques, Eckert Signs can do window signs, magnetic signs, billboards, wooden signs, trade show displays, changeable copy signs, banners, complete sign systems, electrical signs and truck lettering. They also provide multi color decals, point of purchase displays, screen printing, and embroidery on t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, jackets and all types of clothing.
Eckert Signs has long been known for their beautiful, classic carved and sandblasted signs with 23 karat gold leaf. They also do inexpensive signs of all types. They can create a sign or vehicle lettering to fit your budget. Internally illuminated signs are also a large part of their business.
Owner Matthew Ruth continues the tradition of providing the same great service and visibility for your business. Employed by Eckert Signs for more than 21 years, Matthew and his team are carrying on the 40-year Eckert heritage for creating all types of signs to the highest standards.
Eckert Signs is located on Wabash Road off Route 272 near Ephrata. You may have noticed the large sign for Eckert Signs on Route 272, and chances are that you have also been impressed by the impressive signs they do for area businesses, churches, schools and vehicle lettering.
To find out more about making your company stand out from the crowd, trust the experts for 40 years. Call Eckert Signs at 717-733-4601, visit www.eckertsigns.com, or check Facebook.serving-you-110817
