Put it all Together at Ali Witman Consignment
Advertisement
Need a great outfit for a wedding? Want to freshen up your work wear? Looking for something special to wear on vacation?
At Ali Witman Consignments, you’ll find everything you need to look stylish and pulled together. Best of all, all your favorite name brands are at Ali Witman at just a fraction of the original price.
Pick a great dress for that summer wedding. Add a cardigan, heels, a handbag and even jewelry to make the look all your own. Everyone will compliment you on your style. It’s up to you if you want to reveal your secret.
At Ali Witman Consignment, the racks are filled to the brim with styles by Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Brighton, UGGS, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani. There are handbags, belts, scarves and designer fashions that include names like Laurél, Basler. Escada, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Sergio Rossi and Yoana Baraschi. There are beautiful prom dresses, along with dresses for mother of the bride and all the wedding guests.
Accessories range from Prada sandals to Jimmy Choo heels. They are all in nearly new condition at a fraction of their original designer price. You might get lucky and find high style shoes by Donald Pliner, Stuart Weitzman or Christian Louboutin.
“I’m very picky about the clothing I accept, and even pickier about the shoes and accessories. I only accept accessories that are in almost perfect condition. And some things are new, never been worn and still in the original box,” says Ali Witman.
If you need help putting together an outfit, just ask Ali Witman. Her shop is so well organized that you will probably find lots of ways to accessorize the dress you love. The selection is ever-changing, so if you see something you must have, don’t wait. Most customers say they stop in every week or two to scope out the newest bargains.
Ali Witman is great for everyone in the family, from kids to guys. Since children are constantly outgrowing their clothes, you can find kids clothes that are easy on your wallet. Guys will find casual and work wear at Ali Witman, along with shoes and accessories. There is also a great selection of sportswear, including Harley Davidson leather jackets and other motorcycle gear, thanks to Ali’s dad Ron.
Consigners love Ali Witman, because she offers a 50/50 consignment. That means that the consigner gets half of the sale price. And she mails you a check. Consigned items stay in the store for four months. If they haven’t sold, you can pick them up or have them donated to a local charity. It’s important to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 717-626-0381. Ali is now accepting spring and summer items for consignment.
Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. You’ll love the breathtaking view! Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.3930262-1
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
The Express/Review Win 13 State Journalism Awards
The Express/Review Win 13 State Journalism Awards The staff of...
-
Council approves controversial subdivision
Neighbors argue the South Walnut Street property doesn’t drain well;...
-
Long distance runaround
Route 772 bridge replacement to create a nearly 10-mile detour...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Serving Your Financial and Insurance Needs
A Lititz tradition, the Bednar name has been known for...
- Posted April 26, 2018
- 0
-
Put it all Together at Ali Witman Consignment
Need a great outfit for a wedding? Want to freshen...
- Posted April 26, 2018
- 0
-
Garber steps down as Warwick girls coach
Janelle Garber found herself at a crossroads when the Warwick...
- Posted April 25, 2018
- 0
-
First-place showdown
MC prevails over Dutchmen in battle of Section leaders Manheim...
- Posted April 25, 2018
- 0
-
The Express/Review Win 13 State Journalism Awards
The Express/Review Win 13 State Journalism Awards The staff...
-
Council approves controversial subdivision
Neighbors argue the South Walnut Street property doesn’t drain...
-
Long distance runaround
Route 772 bridge replacement to create a nearly 10-mile...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Erik Wolfe says:
-
-
Sonya says: