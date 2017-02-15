Home   >   Business   >   Prepare for Winter. Call Tire Consultants Today.

The groundhog has seen his shadow, so that means six more weeks of winter.

Of course, most people will agree that winter hasn’t really arrived yet. Now that it’s February, chances are that winter weather will show up in some form or other, whether snow, freezing rain, sleet or slush. That’s why you’ll want to be prepared for whatever brings your way, with tires from Tire Consultants.

At Tire Consultants, they can make sure you drive safer this winter, whether you are taking the kids to school or getting to work on wintry days. They know that the right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with wintry days and nights.

Between the two of them, they have more than 50 years of experience in tires. And as Steve points out, “All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it.”

With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros, who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated to handle even the toughest driving conditions. A good tread can actually help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently.

Tire Consultants reminds you to check your tires frequently and follow the recommendation on your vehicle. In cold weather, the tire pressure will drop, so you may need to add air to your tires. If you are not sure, Tire Consultants can help.

The expertise of Tire Consultants includes new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. Among the brands they stock are Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.

Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 733-0388.

