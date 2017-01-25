- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
You Never Know…at Ali Witman Consignment
You never know what you might find at Ali Witman Consignment.
The selection changes every day. One lucky customer found a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, the iconic Paris designer shoes with the red sole that Carrie on “Sex & the City” lusted for. She got her just-like-new French finds for less than a quarter of their original price.
Another customer was pleased as punch to snag a gorgeous Coach designer bag in palest peach at a fraction of its original price. Still another was able to reach for the stars with an authentic handpainted handbag by Anuschka. There’s much more, too. Customers have found designer gowns, fashionable furs, stunning jewelry, at bargain prices.
At Ali Witman Consignment, you can find all the leading names in style for men, women and children…and pay far less than the original cost. Imagine designer names like Kate Spade, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Gucci and DKNY, Trina Turk, Banana Republic and Armani at affordable prices!
At Ali Witman Consignment, the clothes, bags, shoes and more are almost new, in great condition. Some might never have been worn, because someone gained some weight, lost weight or decided that red wasn’t their color. People change their minds or get bored with something they loved in the store. They bring it to Ali Witman and their loss is your gain.
Right now, as we wait for winter weather that’s sure to come, Ali Witman has lots of sweaters, coats, boots and more. Since kids continue to grow, it’s a great place to find a cozy coat for kids who have outgrown their winter coat in the middle of winter.
“We have clothing for men, women and children, in all sizes from 0 petite to size 30 plus,” says Ali Witman. “Most people are amazed at how big the selection is.”
Teens love Ali Witman too. After all, Ali is a college student in her 20s who has a great eye for fashion. She accepts only current styles, which means that if you are a teen or young adult who is working to buy your own clothes, you’ll find affordable jeans, jackets, boots, shirts, sweaters and more at great prices.
There is even a return policy for store credit. There is also a great selection of Harley- Davidson motorcycle gear, including boots, chaps, vests, rain gear, gloves, jackets, pants and more.
Ali has been involved in the family business since she was a child, helping her mother at the store. In business since 1982, the store is the oldest and largest consignment business in Lancaster County.
Ali Witman is great for consigners, with 50/50 consignment. That means that the consigner gets half of the sale price. And they mail you a check. It’s important to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 626-0381. Ali is now accepting spring and summer items for consignment.
Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located at 403 West Lexington Road. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Micheal says:
-
Tom Nesbitt says: