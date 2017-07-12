- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Need a Used Car? Need Auto Repairs? You Need S & B Auto Repair
Advertisement
Whenever you need an affordable used car or reliable auto repair services, you need to check into S & B Auto Repair.
S & B Auto Repair is named for Steve and Britny Braun, who focus on auto services, maintenance and repairs for all types of vehicles. Steve has more than 20 years of experience as an auto mechanic and was factory trained by Nissan. He worked for Lancaster Nissan, and is also an ASE Master Technician.
S & B Auto Repair is a true family business. Not only does Steve Braun handle automotive repairs, towing and road service, but his wife Britny is right there by his side, certified in inspections and emissions, and doing basic work like oil changes.
At S & B Auto Repair, the auto repair services are up-to-date with the latest technology. They service all types of vehicles, providing Pennsylvania state inspections and emissions. They handle brakes, air conditioning, tune-ups, water pumps, alignment, tires, oil and fluid changes and figuring out why that engine light is on. They also do maintenance work to keep your vehicle in top condition. And they explain everything to you in a friendly, personable way.
S & B offers state-of-the-art equipment, including a Snap-On wheel alignment machine, which helps to keep a vehicles’ wheels properly aligned. That provides better wear on your tires and allows the steering wheel to stay straight without the risk of drifting. They also added a Snap-On tire changer and balancer to provide upgraded tire services for tires ranging from standard to low profile on cars and light trucks.
If you are looking for a used vehicle for your teen, a second car or a vehicle that is priced right for your family, check the selection at S & B Auto. They offer “Buy Here, Pay Here” financing, so you can get your used vehicle with one-stop convenience.
“The main thing we emphasize is providing quality repairs and dealing with our customers fairly. We want to make sure your car is safe for you and your family,” says Steve.
For fair, reliable repairs, call S & B Auto Repair at 627-0034. They are located at 40 North Water Street, Lititz. Check the website at www.sandbrepair.com.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
- Posted June 7, 2017
- 1
-
What’s On Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
- Showcase of Homes, July 13, 2017
-
Need a Used Car? Need Auto Repairs? You Need S & B Auto Repair
Whenever you need an affordable used car or reliable auto...
-
Life Flow Plumbing: There for Life’s Plumbing Needs
Needing a good, reliable plumber is a simple fact of...
-
Zig’s Bakery & Café for All Your Summertime Favorites
On a warm summer day, it’s hard to resist a...
-
Fireworks will not end at Lititz Springs Park
Reedy will be back in 2018 Editor, Record Express, I...
-
Timeless profession
Lititz Watch Technicum training the next generation of watchmakers The...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
- June 7, 2017
- 1
-
What’s On Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
Showcase of Homes, July 13, 2017
-
Need a Used Car? Need Auto Repairs? You Need S & B Auto Repair
Whenever you need an affordable used car or reliable...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
- June 7, 2017
- 1
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
-
Teresa says:
-
Gina Yoder says: