It’s a simple fact of life that one of these days you’ll need a good, reliable plumber. When things happen, you will be glad to know that Life Flow Plumbing can handle them all.

Sometimes you have a plumbing emergency, like when your system is backed up and water or worse is flooding your house. Sometimes you have no water or your toilet is hopelessly clogged. Then there are the less dire plumbing problems like hot water that’s not hot or a tap that drips all night long.

Maybe your toilet needs to be replaced or the vanity sink has seen better days. If you have hard water, a water softener might be needed. Perhaps you are thinking of a bathroom remodel with one of those really cool showers you see on the home TV channel, a luxurious soaker tub or a complete renovation with new tile, flooring, cabinetry and the latest fixtures.

Life Flow Plumbing is your local resource for all your plumbing needs in life, whether they are emergencies or not so urgent. Owned by Matt Woodcraft, the shop is located in Brunnerville and serves the entire area.

The Life Flow Plumbing team includes plumbing techs Zac and Logan. Matt and his plumbing techs are all local and went through the rigorous plumbing and construction programs at Brownstown’s Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. They worked in the field with other plumbers until Matt decided to start his own plumbing business.

“My goal with Life Flow Plumbing is to offer 100% satisfaction for every customer. We are problem-solvers dedicated to making our customers happy,” says Matt.

Above all, Life Flow Plumbing holds honesty, integrity, diligence, prompt service, courtesy and friendship in high regard. They are licensed and insured, with an emphasis on house service and new construction plumbing.

Their customers say it all with comments like, “The quality of his work was excellent and price very reasonable. I’d hire him again for ANY plumbing project,” and, “He is very knowledgeable and courteous. The work was done quickly and neatly. I was completely satisfied and will recommend him highly to others. I will be contacting Life Flow for any of my future plumbing needs!”

Life Flow Plumbing provides free estimates and house service calls for both emergencies and not-so-urgent needs. From drain cleaning to sump pump installation, you can count on Life Flow Plumbing. Call them for bathroom remodels, preventive maintenance, certified gas pipe installation, well pumps, remodeling work, residential new construction, small business construction, service contracts and much more.

To find out more, call Life Flow Plumbing at 961-8193, check out their website at LFPlumbing.net, or their Life Flow Plumbing LLC Facebook page. Everyone needs a reliable plumber for all the things that happen in life.