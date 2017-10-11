Miller Printing Teams Up with Cornerstone Graphic Technologies.
Advertisement
Miller Printing has been the go-to printer in Lititz since 1960, and now they have joined forces with Cornerstone Graphic Tech, LLC, in Ephrata.
These two printing leaders in the community are working together to provide customers with the competitive pricing and advanced capabilities that give you all the choices you need, whether that’s a new brochure for your company, high quality scans for your latest project or giclée fine art reproduction.
Miller Printing now offers its services at Cornerstone Graphic Technologies at 336 North Reading Road, Ephrata. Besides the relocation of the office, nothing has changed for Miller Printing customers, except that you have access to a variety of expanded services.
Tammy Peat, Partner of Miller Printing, facilitated the move with all of Miller’s customer information, files, plates and printing flats. Even Miller’s production computer and offset printing press made the trip to its new location in order to utilize customer’s plates.
Tammy works full-time at Cornerstone. She makes sure that all Miller Printing customer transactions are handled just as the customers are used to having them done. Printing projects are under the Miller Printing name and even the phone number is the same to make for a seamless transition and the ultimate customer convenience. It could hardly be easier.
There is another upside to Miller Printing joining up with Cornerstone. Miller Printing customers now have a significantly expanded list of services from which to choose. There is even free pick-up and delivery service. You can benefit from true 4/c offset printing, four offset presses in all, along with three digital presses that ensure high quality and quick turnaround. Whenever you have a project that needs to be printed, they can give you the best options for your budget and the effect you are looking to achieve.
With Miller Printing and Cornerstone, you get other services like in-house perforating, sequential numbering, variable data, crease scoring, NCR (carbonless), padding, brochures, business cards, letterhead, envelopes, catalogs, booklets and so much more.
Now you have full access to a complete range of printing technologies all in one place. That’s great news if you own a business and need brochures or business cards printed. Maybe you need posters printed for a local event or high quality scans for your latest project. Artists will appreciate the capabilities for fine arts giclée printing.
Located at 336 North Reading Road, Ephrata (In the Trout Run Business Center), Cornerstone Graphic Technologies serves the Ephrata, Lititz, Lancaster, York, Harrisburg, Shippensburg, Reading and Strasburg areas with free daily pick-up and delivery up to 50 miles. They also do national and international work. To find out more, call Tammy at Miller Printing at 717-626-5800 or 717-721-3555. To find out more about the full capabilities, check the website at www.corgratech.com.serving-you-101117
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
The three-year journey for Erik and Avianna Wolfe finally ends...
-
Miller Printing Teams Up with Cornerstone Graphic Technologies.
Miller Printing has been the go-to printer in Lititz since...
-
Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s a...
-
Successful Chocolate Walk
Dear Editor, Lititz Record, There are so many people and...
-
1957 alma mater
Dear Editor, Record Express, In regard to an article from...
-
Making a statement
Dear Editor, Lititz Record, I picked up a copy of...
-
A little distraction
Dear Editor, Record Express, Years ago I worked in the...
-
Columbus Day
Dear Editor, Record Express, This year the legal holiday was...
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
The three-year journey for Erik and Avianna Wolfe finally...
-
Miller Printing Teams Up with Cornerstone Graphic Technologies.
Miller Printing has been the go-to printer in Lititz...
-
Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s...
-
Successful Chocolate Walk
Dear Editor, Lititz Record, There are so many people...
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
The three-year journey for Erik and Avianna Wolfe finally...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Sheila M Sova says:
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Linda DePatto says: