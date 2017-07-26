- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Miller Printing joins Cornerstone Graphic Technologies
Since 1960, Miller Printing has been the go-to printer in Lititz, and now they have teamed up with Cornerstone Graphic Tech, LLC, in Ephrata. These two printing leaders in the community are working together to provide customers with the competitive pricing and advanced capabilities that give you all the choices you need, whether that’s a new brochure for your company, high quality scans for your latest project or giclée fine art reproduction.
Miller Printing officially made the move to combine its services with Cornerstone Graphic Technology in January 2017, relocating to the Cornerstone offices at 336 North Reading Road, Ephrata. Other than the relocation of the office, you’ll find that nothing has changed, except that you have access to a variety of expanded services.
Tammy Peat, Partner of Miller Printing, facilitated the move with all of Miller’s customer information, files, plates and printing flats. Even Miller’s production computer and offset printing press made the trip to its new location in order to utilize customer’s plates.
Tammy is now working full-time at Cornerstone. She makes sure that all Miller Printing customer transactions are handled just as the customers are used to having them done. Printing projects are under the Miller Printing name and even the phone number is the same to make for a seamless transition and the ultimate customer convenience. It could hardly be easier.
There is another upside to Miller Printing joining up with Cornerstone. Miller Printing customers now have a significantly expanded list of services from which to choose. There is even free pick-up and delivery service.
You can benefit from true 4/c offset printing, four offset presses in all, along with three digital presses that ensure high quality and quick turnaround. Whenever you have a project that needs to be printed, they can give you the best options for your budget and the effect you are looking to achieve.
With Miller Printing and Cornerstone, you get other services like in-house perforating, sequential numbering, variable data, crease scoring, NCR (carbonless), padding, brochures, business cards, letterhead, envelopes, catalogs, booklets and so much more.
Now you have full access to a complete range of printing technologies all in one place. That’s great news if you own a business and need brochures or business cards printed. Maybe you need posters printed for a local event or high quality scans for your latest project. Artists will appreciate the capabilities for fine arts giclée printing.
Located at 336 North Reading Road, Ephrata (in the Trout Run Business Center), Cornerstone Graphic Technologies serves the Ephrata, Lititz, Lancaster, York, Harrisburg, Shippensburg, Reading and Strasburg areas with free daily pick-up and delivery up to 50 miles. They also do national and international work. To find out more, call Tammy at Miller Printing at 717-626-5800 or 717-721-3555. To find out more about the full capabilities, check the website at www.corgratech.com.serving-you072617
