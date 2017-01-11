Home   >   Business   >   May’s Service Center: Are You Prepared for Winter Driving?

May’s Service Center: Are You Prepared for Winter Driving?

By on January 11, 2017

May’s Service Center,

Winter has arrived, but it’s not too late to schedule your appointment for winter maintenance. Call May’s Service Center today to have your battery, belts, hoses, fluids and tires checked.

A little preventative maintenance now can go a long way in avoiding a costly repair bill later. Winter weather has caused for some slick driving conditions last week. How are your tires? Don’t forget May’s Service Center is very competitive on tire prices as well. Give them a call for a quote today.

Whether you own a car or truck, foreign or domestic, May’s Service Center services all types of vehicles, so that you can rest assured when your vehicle needs service or repairs.

Attention new car owners, did you know that you do not have to take your vehicle to the dealership for maintenance work? May’s can do all of your factory recommended maintenance and still keep your car in warranty.

May’s Service Center is the right choice for all your vehicle service needs. Owned by Jim and Kim May since April 2009, May’s is located just north of Lititz, on Route 501. They offer that rare combination of personalized service and high-tech capabilities. They know their customers by name, yet can do everything other bigger service centers can do.

Jim has more than 20 years of experience in auto repairs and servicing. He graduated from the Chrysler Apprentice Program at Northhampton Community College with a degree as an Associate in Applied Science in Automotive Technology. His education continued with factory training in both foreign and domestic vehicles, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, GM, Honda and Saturn.

Call May’s Service Center today to schedule your appointment and let them prove to you that complete customer satisfaction is their top priority. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. To schedule service or repairs for your foreign or domestic vehicle, call 717-625-1906 or visit maysservicecenter.com, where you can now schedule an appointment online.

Download (PDF, 3.34MB)

 

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *