May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s Service Center knows a thing or two about providing top-notch service for all types of vehicles.
Whether you own a car or truck, foreign or domestic, May’s Service Center services all types of vehicles, so that you can rest assured when your vehicle needs service or repairs.
If you have been searching for an honest reliable automotive repair shop, you’ve found just what you are looking for at May’s Service Center. Serving the Lititz community since 2009, May’s has been growing due to building great relationships with their customers. They offer state of the art technology, coupled with outstanding customer service. They also provide you with the tools you need to keep your vehicle running efficiently.
If you are a new car owner, here’s something you may not know. You don’t have to take your vehicle to the dealership for maintenance work You can take it to May’s, where they can do all of your factory recommended maintenance and still keep your car in warranty.
May’s Service Center is the right choice for all your vehicle service needs. Owned by Jim and Kim May, May’s is located just north of Lititz, on Route 501. They offer that rare combination of personalized service and high-tech capabilities. They know their customers by name, yet can do everything other bigger service centers can do.
Jim has more than 20 years of experience in auto repairs and servicing. He graduated from the Chrysler Apprentice Program at Northhampton Community College with a degree as an Associate in Applied Science in Automotive Technology. His education continued with factory training in both foreign and domestic vehicles, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, GM, Honda and Saturn.
Now that fall is here, call May’s today for a checkup to make sure your vehicle is ready for all your autumn road trips and holiday festivities.
At May’s Service Center you will learn that complete customer satisfaction is always their top priority. To schedule service or repairs for your foreign or domestic vehicle, call 717-625-1906 or visit maysservicecenter.com, where you can now schedule an appointment online. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment.serving-you-101817
